Potawatomi Zoo opens for the season

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Potawatomi Zoo is officially open for the season.

Regular hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The season ends Oct. 31. During the summer, June 1 to Aug. 31, the zoo is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Regular admission is $12 for adults, $10 for children ages 3-14 and seniors 62+, and free for children ages 2 and under.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

