No. 13 Irish gearing up for three-game series with No. 5 Florida State

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame baseball team is gearing up for a big series this weekend on the road against No. 5 Florida State.

16 Sports caught up with head coach Link Jarrett as he prepares to face his alma mater in three crucial ACC contests.

Jarrett said that performance at the plate will be key for the Irish as they face a Seminole squad with some strong starting pitching.

“That is the strength of their club,” Jarrett says. And when the strength of your team is that starting pitching power and the length of those starts, that’s a comforting thing when you’re on that side of it. Now, we so far have handled our two-strike hitting and trying to put the ball in play fairly well, and we have to do that in this series. That puts pressure on them, and if we can foul off some tough pitches and put some tough pitches in play and extend at-bats, that creates baserunners. But it also shortens the start and try to get into the bullpen.

“Their bullpen is not quite what it was last year, but their starting pitching with the two guys back and then Dunn on Sunday, it’s a good starting nucleus and they’re all left-handed,” he continued. “So, we’ve got to put the ball in play and pressure them and do everything we can to lengthen those at-bats and get into that bullpen.”

Jarrett also said that part of the focus this week was on making sure everyone on the roster, from top to bottom, is ready when their number is called.

“We had a lot of guys that needed to throw bullpens and pitch—some of which are not going on the trip,” Jarrett said. “So, we owe everybody in the program a chance to continue to develop and continue to be coached. So, we really had a pitcher-catcher session in the bullpen and then we hit in three groups in the cages. And then we got them in the weight room because the lifting this time of year can be tricky with the travel that we’ve had, so we wanted them to have a good lift yesterday.

“So, it was really a pitcher-catcher session and a hitting session to try to prepare for the weekend, and to keep the arms sharp,” he continued. “Even some of the arms that aren’t necessarily contributing at the moment. We still owe them the opportunity to grow and develop.”

The Irish are still ranked in all six national polls. It’s highest ranking is No. 13 in the Perfect Game Poll.

The team is 13-5 on the season and 2-4 in ACC play.

