ND Spring Football: Defense confident in being top unit in the country

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame football team has a chance to put a special defense on the field this fall that could be one of the best in the country.

Safeties coach Chris O’Leary is one of the returning coaches on head coach Marcus Freeman’s staff, but there’s still new players for him to get accustomed to—one of those being transfer safety Brandon Joseph.

O’Leary and Joseph talked about what they’ve seen so far this spring, and what this defensive unit can accomplish moving forward.

“I’ve seen competitive excellence, and that’s what the most important thing coming out of spring is, to make this group a competitive group,” O’Leary says. “So, handling some new defenses, some old defenses, working through it. But ultimately going out there and competing every day, whether it’s one-on-one, seven-on-seven. What we care about is guys going out thinking about winning the rep every time, and so that’s what I’ve seen top to bottom. That’s been the positive part of it.”

“The best we can be is the best defense in the country,” Joseph says. “Once everyone gets on that page, nothing is holding us back but ourselves. We have players on this team that, when we all play together, when we all play as fast as we can, as hard as we can, we all know what we’re doing. The only thing stopping us is ourselves. Once we get on that same page, we’re all working towards the goal of being the best defense in the country. It’s gonna happen.”

The spring practice season will continue all the way up to the Blue-Gold Game on April 23.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.