Mishawaka to have one-week Leaf Pick-Up Program

(Pexels)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, Mayor Dave Wood announced through a press release that the Mishawaka Leaf Pick Up Program will begin in mid-April.

The leaf pick-up will start on Monday, April 18 and continue through the week to April 22.

Leaves will be picked up the day before the resident’s regular trash pick-up day.

According to the press release, leaves should be raked to the edge of the curb and should be free of branches, twigs, stones, or similar foreign objects which can damage equipment and delay leaf pick-up.

Any questions about the program or schedule can be answered by calling the Mishawaka Central Services office at 258-1660.

