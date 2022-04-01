MDHHS expands home lead services to all families in Benton Harbor

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is expanding its lead service line replacement program to all homes in Benton Harbor.

The offer extends to any single or multi-family housing unit, rental or owner occupied, on the Benton Harbor water supply, regardless of the age of the home. Owners of the rental properties will be required to participate in cost-sharing services.

“Our goal is to assess every home in Benton Harbor for the presence of lead hazards in not only the drinking water, but paint, dust, and soil to ensure those homes are lead-safe for families through abatement services,” said Elizabeth Hertel, the MDHHS Director.

In-home lead investigation services can include environmental investigations to identify lead in paint, dust, soil and drinking water hazards. In addition, sequential water sampling to identify lead in drinking water and testing of non-household components (toys, dishes, furniture, etc.) with potential to contain lead will be offered.

The funding to be able to cover all of these properties is part of the $36-million in supplemental funding reached in agreement by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Legislature in December.

“This is important and much-needed progress for the people of Benton Harbor,” said Mayor Marcus Muhammad. “The additional funding from the state and the program expansion help us do even more to protect the health and safety of every Benton Harbor resident.”

If you would like to apply, simply click here.

