Leaders in Elkhart are showing their support for ‘Rio’s Rainbow’

By Samantha Albert
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - ‘Rio’s Rainbow,’ the organization created in honor of Rio Allred, the 12-year-old who took her life last month due to bullying, has gained attention form Elkhart’s officials.

Resolution 22-R-15 has been created to show that the city is against bullying, in support of the non-profit organization- ‘Rio’s Rainbow’- founded by Rio’s family to raise anti-bullying awareness.

Rio Allred, described by friends as a bright, charismatic, young girl suffered from Alopecia, an auto-immune disease that made her hair fall out. According to her family, after multiple reports of bullying at school, Rio took her own life.

Devastated by the tragedy in their community, government officials in Elkhart wanted to show their support for Rio and her family, by introducing this resolution.

“Rio’s death galvanized our entire community and that’s an opportunity for our community to take a stand against bullying, to advocate, and I feel as though, we need to make sure that other kids know, that there are other options, there are many places that they can go, and Rio’s Rainbow creates another option for kids that may be in silence and thinking that there’s no other way out,” said Rod Roberson, Elkhart’s Mayor.

The resolution will be read and considered on Monday, April 4th, 7 P.M., at Elkhart City Hall, which the public is invited to attend. Or, you can participate by clicking the link that will be on the City’s website.

