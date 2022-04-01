Kem Krest hosts “Let’s Make A Deal” gameshow for employees

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, Kem Krest hosted a “Let’s Make a Deal” game show.

The event honored employees who had perfect attendance for six months straight in the second half of 2021.

Our very own Gary Sieber was the M.C., plus there was a live studio audience.

There were big prizes like a one-year car lease, a washer and dryer, and a $500 grocery gift card.

Kem Krest is hoping to make this an annual event for employees as an incentive to have perfect attendance throughout the year – and a new way to set Kem Krest as an employer of choice.

