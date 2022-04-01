Jewish Federation of St. Joseph Valley to host art fair for Ukraine

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Sunday, the Jewish Federation of St. Joseph Valley will be doing it’s part to help Ukrainian refugees.

They’re planning a Ukraine-themed art show to help celebrate the country and its people.50 percent of the proceeds from art sales will go directly to the Ukrainian Relief Effort.

Three local artists will be highlighted at the show: Michelle Engel, Nektaria Mattheos, and Jim Goodkin.

Goodkin says if you come, you’re likely to see a lot of different pictures of at least one special kind of flower.

“The sunflower has been around Ukraine since about 1700, and some of the symbolic meaning of it is peace, solidarity. And so, I said wow, so I Started to paint, now I really started to paint because of the war in the country,” Goodkin said.

The art show will be this Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Jewish Federation of St. Joseph Valley located at 3202 Shalom Way.

