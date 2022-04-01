Indiana’s Court of Appeals visits Adams High School

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Indiana Court of Appeals visited John Adam’s High School to hear oral arguments regarding a current case appeal.

The program, Appeals on Wheels, sends the 2nd highest court in the state to schools and courthouses all around the state to help students and adults to understand the court process.

All in attendance at Adam’s high school today got to see a unique event today in the school’s auditorium.

Appeals on Wheels unofficially started back in the 80s, but the phrase was coined when the program became official in 2001.

Over 600 Appeals on Wheels have been conducted since 2001, and as of 2019, they have hit all 92 Indiana counties.

Of all the cases the court hears, about 60% are criminal, and about 40% are civil cases.

The Appeals on Wheels program aims to educate the Hoosiers on civil processes and show how the Court of Appeals works in real life.

They also aim at making the judiciary more transparent, or, as Former South Bend Councilwoman Jo Broden said, “to have no mystery in the judiciary.”

There is no other appellate court in the nation that can match the quantity and quality of their civics outreach program. Because of that, the American Bar Association featured the program in its 2018 publication so other courts could learn how to create similar programs in their states.

“That some of these judges took their time out of their day and their very busy schedule to come to our school to help teach us more about the legal system, and I think that is something that is invaluable. As a young adult who is becoming a citizen, in two years, I’ll be able to vote, so being able to understand the inside of how our government works, I think that is really important,” said Michael Camilleri, a sophomore at John Adams High School.

Michael, a member of the mock trial team at Adam’s high school, said he is considering studying law.

For more information on Appeals on Wheels, click here.

Email Anne Fuchs, the Communications Director for the Indiana Court of Appeals, at anne.fuchs@courts.in.gov to request Appeals on Wheels to visit your school or public institution,

