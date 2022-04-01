Indiana Sec. of State to increase number of post-election audits

(WNDU) - On Friday, Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan announced the state will double its number of post-election audits following each general election.

“As the State’s Chief Elections Officer, one of the most important responsibilities I have is to verify that all Hoosier votes are accurately counted and that proper election procedures are followed,” Secretary Sullivan said in a statement. “Doubling the number of audits the state conducts is another vital step to providing transparency to voters and increasing confidence in our state’s electoral process.”

Secretary Sullivan made the announcement during a new facility ribbon cutting for the Voting System Technical Oversight Program at Ball State University in Muncie.

Indiana’s post-election audits provide strong statistical evidence that an election outcome is correct. This is done by manually checking a randomized sample of paper-voted ballots. In a post-election audit, ballots are not tallied by scanners. Every sampled ballot is hand-counted to determine if the initial machine readings are confirmed and accurate.

The Secretary of State and VSTOP will also conduct four post-election audits after each primary election.

