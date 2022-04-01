Holcomb directs flags be at half-staff in honor of Hoosier Marine killed in Norway

(WNDU) - Governor Eric Holcomb is directing flags be flown at half-staff to honor the life and sacrifice of USMC Captain Matthew Tomkiewicz of Ft. Wayne.

Captain Matthew Tomkiewicz died in the line of duty while taking part in NATO military exercises in Norway.

Flags should be flown at half-staff sunrise until sunset on Sunday.

