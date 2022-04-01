Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Chilly Friday, Mild with Showers This Weekend

Overnight snow showers coming to an end but staying chilly Friday. Turning mild as showers return to Michiana on Saturday. Click here for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FRIDAY: Overnight snow showers will linger into the morning. Flurries will end by the middle part of the day. The good news is the roads are mainly wet, be careful as the temperature is right around the freezing mark, some slick spots could be possible. A dusting of snow on grassy or elevated surfaces. Highs remain in the upper 30s to low 40s through the afternoon, but the clouds will clear. Sunshine returns by the afternoon and early evening. High of 41. Winds NW 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies as temperatures drop back near or below the freezing mark. Low of 29. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Some sunshine will start off Saturday, but clouds will move back in the middle of the day. Temperatures will be mild again, returning to near 50 by the afternoon. As clouds increase rain showers will become possible. The best chance for rain will be after 1pm. Showers move in from the west and a few could be heavier. Rain showers will linger through the evening as the system tracks right over the area. A few lingering scattered showers are possible overnight and into Sunday morning.

SUNDAY: Sunday begins with a few sprinkles and on the chilly side. Temperatures will again reach 50 degrees by the late afternoon. Skies will gradually clear through the morning with lots of sunshine later in the day.

LONG RANGE: More shower chances will move into the region on Monday. Mostly cloudy and mild through the beginning of next week. By Tuesday night we will see a better chance for some heavier rain through Wednesday morning. More shower chances will continue to linger through the end of the week. Highs may reach 60 by the middle of the week. Turning cooler again by next weekend. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Thursday, March 31st, 2022

Thursday’s High: 57

Thursday’s Low: 33

Precipitation: 0.36″

Snowfall: Trace

