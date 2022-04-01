Exploring Potawatomi: 16 News Now spends the day at the zoo!

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - “Lions and tigers and bears, oh my!”

16 News Now spent some quality time on Friday at the Potawatomi Zoo in South Bend to celebrate its opening day.

The Potawatomi Zoo is one of the oldest zoos in Indiana, and it is a staple here in the Michiana community. If you haven’t visited in a while, now is the time because there are so many new things happening!

From the new giraffe exhibit to the red pandas, white rhinos, and river otters—this is the place where all the wild things are. And there are also some amazing attractions like the carousel, train, and the feeding farm—making it the perfect family-friendly destination!

Lauren Moss and Matt Engelbrecht went live at the zoo during the 4 p.m. newscast. They showed us all the fun you can have there this year in the videos below!

Meanwhile, Lauren and Matt spent a day with the new giraffes ahead of the zoo’s opening day. They wanted to find what it takes to take care of them, so they got to work (video below)!

