Elkhart Jazz Fest headed to Lerner Theatre

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Music will flow once again at the 34th Elkhart Jazz Festival on June 16 through 19.

The festival showcases more than 100 performers, and draws over 20,000 people to celebrate America’s classic art form.

It all kicks off with a free concert by the “Truth Jazz Big Band” from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

An exceptional line-up is prepared to take the stage and satisfy a broad range of musical styles. Each day will be sold separately to allow planning for daily attendance and headliners will also be sold for Friday and Saturday nights.

