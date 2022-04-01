DTSB First Fridays: Foolish Fridays

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - First Fridays is about to happen and South Bend is gearing up!

Downtown South Bend will celebrate the fun of being silly and playful with this “Foolish Fridays” theme on April 1. Once again the downtown area will be full of deals, meals, and prizes!

This First Fridays will also feature a unique opportunity to take a behind-the-scenes tour of Four Winds Field!

A full event list is enclosed below:

1st Source Bank Lounge (Studebaker Plaza) Enjoy games and giveaways in the 1st Source Bank Lounge (5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.) There will be other activities and vendors present in Studebaker Plaza as well, including caricaturist David Blodgett, Acceptance Insurance, IUSB, The Villages, and a performance by Spotlight Performers (5:30 p.m.)

Barnaby’s (713 E. Jefferson Blvd.) First Fridays special of $4 pints, plus their First Saturdays special: any large 2-topping pizza, an order of breadsticks, and a pitcher of pop (or a 2 liter on carry out orders) for only $22 plus tax.

Bruno’s (131 S. Michigan St.) Get one 14″ 1-topping pizza for $15 Center Stage Pizza (428 Lincoln Way West) Get an 18″ 2-topping pizza, garlic cheese bread, and a 2 liter of soda for just $24.

Chicory Cafe (105 E. Jefferson Blvd.) Abbie Thomas will perform acoustic music, playing original music and covers from an eclectic mix of genres. Also, take advantage of their usual First Fridays specials: 16 oz. Hurricanes and Blue Raspberry Long Islands for $5.

The Drop Comedy Club (111 N. Main St.) Rob Christensen is the headliner this First Fridays at 9:00 p.m., as well as other comedians, including Tocarra Mallard. They relocated to the Aloft Hotel and feature amazing comedy shows every Friday and Saturday night! Tickets are $15.

Fiddler’s Hearth (127 N. Main St.) Kennedy’s Kitchen will be performing (8:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.), plus Chef Kaityln will be preparing a super silly, but definitely sweet dessert.

Fire Arts (305 E. Colfax Ave.) hosting a Spring Fling Jewelry Show, with pieces created by artists Doug Kile, Janine Faini, Jackie Carlson and Jodie Cavinder. (5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.)

Four Winds Fields (501 W. South St.) free behind-the-scenes tours at Four Winds Field (5:30 to 7:30 p.m.) including the home and visiting locker rooms, the production booth, the 1st Source Bank Performance Center, the Team Store, and the United Federal Credit Union Rooftop deck.

Friends of the Library Book Sale (333 S. Michigan St.) bargains on books, CDs, DVDs, magazines, and more for both kids and adults at The Friends of the Library Book Sale (12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.)

Idle Hours Bookshop (212 S. Michigan St.) Idle Hours Bookshop is closing their store and will be having a blow-out sale all day April 1, with clearance books and 30% off (11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.)

Ironhand Wine Bar (1025 Northside Blvd.) South Bend native Lucas Miner will be playing, joined by bandmates Daniel Stewart Wilde on djembe and Kevin Leazenby on upright bass (7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.) Plus take advantage of their First Fridays wine special—20% off bottles of MI Cabernet Franc.

Java Cafe (201 S. Main St.) Enjoy extended hours and $1 off cocktails (5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.)

LaSalle Kitchen and Tavern (115 W. Colfax Ave.) J.T. Buffet will be performing (8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.)

Mikarri’s Bistro (401 E. Colfax Ave.) is open special, extended evening hours this First Fridays and will feature BBQ menu items. (12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.)

The Pigeon & The Hen Pottery (217 S. Michigan St.) has a refreshed inventory with some new spring themed items. (12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.)

South Bend Chocolate Cafe (122 S. Michigan St.) is hosting April Fools’ Jelly Belly Challenge. They will have three different jelly belly “good” flavors that will be paired with the same color but a “bad” taste - kind of like BeanBoozled. They will also have an April Fools’ sandwich called the Hot Ham and Chip sandwich—a hot ham and cheese with potato chips on it and a side for $11 (includes a fountain drink.)

The South Bend Museum of Art (120 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.) is open for extended hours through 8:00 p.m. Drop in to enjoy pop-up performances (6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.) by IU South Bend’s Audio Visual Collective: Wyatt Noack, Jon Watson, Alexander Summers Effler, Cameron Dobbins, and William Singer; Ryan Olivier, Director. Works & Schedule: Kristina Warren’s Listening Not Guaranteed (6:30 p.m.), Eric Lemmons’ toy_5 (7:00 p.m.), and Ryan Olivier’s Labor Market (7:30 p.m.)

St. Joe Coffee Co. (304 S. Main Street) soft opening on April 1! Come visit this brand new coffee shop attached to the St. Joe Public Library (7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.)

St. Joseph County Public Library (304 S. Main St.) is offering April Fools’ Day fun for kids and teens in the form of gags and games between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.! Bring your best joke to share on the joke wall, grab some donuts, or solve a puzzle. St. Joe County Public Library is also hosting Ruby: The Story of Ruby Bridges (7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.) - a musical performance by Dickinson Fine Arts Academy in the Leighton Auditorium to kick off their month of One Book, One Michiana events. The auditorium at the library seats 250 people, and availability will be on a first come, first served basis. Doors will open 15 minutes before the performance.

Tippecanoe Place/Studebaker Grill (620 W. Washington St.) 1/2 price appetizers in the Studebaker Lounge.

Unique Boutique International (122 S. Michigan St. Suite 110) is offering 50% off the entire store.

WXYZ Bar at Aloft South Bend (111 N. Main St.) is hosting “Cocktails for a Cause”: through the end of April, the featured Cocktail for a Cause will be “Becky’s Cha-Cha”; $2 from each drink sold will go to the Center for the Homeless. Help support Becky Fletcher, their Director of Sales and Marketing as she dances for a cause on April 22. Also take advantage of their First Fridays special—buy 1 flatbread pizza and get a 2nd flatbread pizza at 1/2 off; and enjoy Live @ Aloft with DJ Outlaw (8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.)

