Closing ceremony for Goshen VA Clinic

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Veterans gathered in Goshen for an emotional closing ceremony Thursday.

The VA Clinic, on Peddlers Village Road, closed its doors for good.

“They took excellent care...I never had to wait on any scheduled visits. They made sure I was taking whatever medication I needed to take. They would call just to make sure I was doing what I was supposed to be doing. They were just an excellent staff,” said Veteran Wayne Jennette.

“Pretty frustrated with what’s going on because it was an A-rated place here and the people were so good and all, that I can’t believe that they are closing it up,” said Veteran Michael Wheeler.

Earlier this year, the VA announced the building’s contract expires at the end of March.

Some veterans said this clinic was like a second home.

“It’s sad, but it’s not like we are losing care all together,” said Jennette.

During the ceremony, the Honor Guard retired the flag, played a couple military songs, and presented the flag to the clinic’s manager.

Veterans can continue receiving services at the St. Joseph County V-A Health Care Center in Mishawaka.

“I just hope that the place in Mishawaka takes care of all the veterans the way they are supposed to and it don’t get overcrowded; and we don’t have to wait and wait and wait for things like that,” said Wheeler.

“...I can get around pretty well, but a lot of older guys need to get rides and so now they will need to either get rides to Fort Wayne or Mishawaka,” said Jennette.

Meantime, a spokesperson for the VA Northern Indiana Health Care System said they are looking for a new location.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.