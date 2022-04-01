Advertisement

Benton Harbor man arrested for cocaine, handguns after driving 111 MPH

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, a traffic stop by an Indiana State Police officer led to the arrest of one man.

Corey Bland Jr., 20, of Benton Harbor was incarcerated in the Fulton Co. Jail on charges of dealing cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of a handgun after being deemed a serious violent felon, and issued a citation for driving 111 miles per hour.

Bland was also cited for operating a vehicle without having received a driver’s license.

According to the report, around 9 a.m., the officer pulled Bland over on U.S. 31 near State Road 14 after driving 111 miles per hour in a 60-zone. During the stop, the officer noticed indicators that criminal activity was afoot which then warranted an investigation of the vehicle.

In a subsequent search of Bland’s car, officers allegedly found two handguns, cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.

Further investigation revealed that Bland had convictions for assault with a deadly weapon from Van Buren County, MI making him a felon who is not allowed to possess a firearm.

