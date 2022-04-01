B100’s Zach Miller walks to Potawatomi Zoo in giraffe costume

MISHAWAKA/SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Many people here in Michiana are excited now that the Potawatomi Zoo in South Bend is open for the season—including Zach Miller from B100.

Miller dressed up in a giraffe costume Friday morning and made the roughly four-mile trek from Mishawaka to the zoo. He even got a police escort!

16 News Now caught up with Miller before he started the journey. He described the walk as “a little more of a waddle and a lot less of a walk.”

Miller reached his goal and made it to the zoo in almost an hour and a half! Not too bad, considering he was walking three miles per hour...

