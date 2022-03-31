Advertisement

Woman who has fostered nearly 50 children gets a place to call home through Habitat for Humanity

By Samantha Albert
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Kylee Vogel has fostered nearly fifty children in the last seventeen years, adopting three.

For years, Vogel had lived and fostered children in different rental units, even staying with friends at times, but figured it wasn’t the safest for young children.

So, in the Fall of 2021, Vogel applied for Habitat for Humanity’s build program.

Habitat for Humanity helps build homes for people in need, by asking for help building, or sweat equity from recipients, as well as affordable mortgage payments.

The Vogel family worked relentlessly alongside volunteers and building partners, and were able to complete the home in less than a year.

“Coming in, it was just my daughter and I coming in, I was like wow this is like our home like we did it... It still seems unreal or surreal, like I’ve told people, to me it doesn’t feel like home until our furniture’s in it, but to be in here now, and signing the paperwork this morning, it’s starting to feel more like home,” said Vogel.

At the dedication, held today, the home was blessed with a prayer, before Habitat for Humanity finally handed over the keys to the Vogel family.

For more information on Habitat for Humanity, you can click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Tuesday, police chased a stolen car in the city's northeast side that resulted in 3 people...
High-speed chase through Eddy St. Commons ends in 3 arrests
A 74-year-old homeowner, who identified himself as "Lurch," told police he shot a 16-year-old...
74-year-old shoots teen during home invasion, police say
Police are looking for a light brown or pewter colored Chevrolet Trax or Buick Encore.
UPDATE: Different vehicle of interest identified in deadly Niles Twp. hit-and-run
2,500 veterans are being reassigned to the St. Joseph County VA Clinic.
Goshen VA Clinic closes Thursday
FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, file photo, Bruce Willis attends the "Motherless...
Bruce Willis, diagnosed with aphasia, steps away from acting

Latest News

16 Sports caught up with head coach Link Jarrett as he prepares to face his alma mater.
#13 Irish gearing up for three-game series with #5 Florida State
Royer sues city officials including nine Elkhart police officers.
Exonerated Elkhart man files lawsuit against prosecutor & nine police officers
During Thursday's ceremony, the "Veteran's Honor Guard" retired the flag, played military...
Goshen VA closing ceremony
The Confess Project is in action right now in Elkhart working with barbers and beauticians to...
The Confess Project calling all barbers and beauticians to address mental health