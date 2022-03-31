Woman who has fostered nearly 50 children gets a place to call home through Habitat for Humanity

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Kylee Vogel has fostered nearly fifty children in the last seventeen years, adopting three.

For years, Vogel had lived and fostered children in different rental units, even staying with friends at times, but figured it wasn’t the safest for young children.

So, in the Fall of 2021, Vogel applied for Habitat for Humanity’s build program.

Habitat for Humanity helps build homes for people in need, by asking for help building, or sweat equity from recipients, as well as affordable mortgage payments.

The Vogel family worked relentlessly alongside volunteers and building partners, and were able to complete the home in less than a year.

“Coming in, it was just my daughter and I coming in, I was like wow this is like our home like we did it... It still seems unreal or surreal, like I’ve told people, to me it doesn’t feel like home until our furniture’s in it, but to be in here now, and signing the paperwork this morning, it’s starting to feel more like home,” said Vogel.

At the dedication, held today, the home was blessed with a prayer, before Habitat for Humanity finally handed over the keys to the Vogel family.

For more information on Habitat for Humanity, you can click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.