Voter registration deadline in Indiana approaching

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WNDU) - The voter registration deadline in Indiana is this upcoming Monday, April 4.

You can register or check your status at indianavoters.in.gov, or you can visit your local county election administrator’s office.

Absentee in-person voting will begin Tuesday, April 5. All registered voters are eligible to vote absentee in-person.

Contact your county clerk’s office to find locations and hours for early voting. A valid photo ID is required.

