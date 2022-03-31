Voter registration deadline in Indiana approaching

(WNDU) - The voter registration deadline in Indiana is this upcoming Monday, April 4.

You can register or check your status at indianavoters.in.gov, or you can visit your local county election administrator’s office.

Absentee in-person voting will begin Tuesday, April 5. All registered voters are eligible to vote absentee in-person.

Contact your county clerk’s office to find locations and hours for early voting. A valid photo ID is required.

