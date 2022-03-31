Teen competes in first dance competition since car accident

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A local teenager competes in her first dance competition after being seriously injured in a car accident over a year ago.

Fourteen-year-old Giuliana Mendez competed in the On Point National Dance Competition in Indianapolis, doing a solo performance called Angel Down.

“I felt capable, if that makes sense, because when I first came back from the hospital, and I was dancing, I was dancing in my wheelchair obviously, and in my wheelchair is when I felt so locked in,” said Mendez.

Mendez has been dancing at Creative Dance N’, located in South Bend, since she was a little girl.

“I felt so good to be on stage again and performing again. And then later, when my mom posted the video, she kept on texting me and telling me like, ‘it’s about to hit one thousand views’...It felt so good to know that everyone else also supported it,” said Mendez.

This past November we showed you a video of Mendez learning to walk again.

She is using a machine in Los Angeles.

Her determination, optimism and strength is inspiring our community.

“And another thing that’s helped me a lot is the saying, ‘I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me’...and that’s what pushes me more,” said Mendez.

Over a year ago Mendez was severely injured after a drunk driver crossed the center line on Grant Road, hitting the SUV she was riding in.

“I can make myself feel super bad about this, if I wanted to, if that’s what I chose to do, but I choose not to do that,” said Mendez.

Mendez said she plans to do more dance competitions and is now teaching at her dance studio.

