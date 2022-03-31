St. Joseph Co. Commissioner Deb Fleming considering retirement

ST. JOSEPH COUNY, Ind. (WNDU) - One of St. Joseph County’s three elected commissioners may, or may not, retire due to health concerns.

A letter sent out to county officials on Wednesday made it seem like a done deal, but Commissioner Deb Fleming tells 16 News Now it was a misunderstanding.

She has not yet decided whether she’ll be leaving the office she’s held since 2014.

“I just wanted to let people know again that I was probably going to have to take a little time off for some medical issues, and then depending on how that turned out that I might have to retire at the end of it,” Fleming says. “But, if everything’s okay, then I’ll be okay. And I’ll be better.”

Fleming says she’ll know more after an eye surgery scheduled for next month.

