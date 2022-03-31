Special breakfast held to honor farmworkers at Four Winds Casino

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The last week in March is known as National Farmworkers Awareness Week.

On Thursday, a special breakfast was held to say thank you to those who harvest the food we eat.

The breakfast was held at Four Winds Casino. It was arranged by Proteus Inc., a non-profit that serves farmworkers and their families.

Many community leaders were in attendance to highlight and honor the vital work that farmworkers do.

It was also a change to bring lawmakers and workers to the same table to discuss the issues farmers face.

“I wanted our strawberry pickers to sit right by our state senator,” said Jesus Riveria, a senior career coach for Proteus Inc. “I wanted those field workers to have a conversation with our representatives, and the Mayor, and all the leaders that are here today. The food that we eat just doesn’t magically appear. Someone has to plant it, pick it, and package it.”

There are an estimated 2.5 to 3 million agricultural workers in the U.S.

