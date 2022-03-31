South Bend native Jaden Ivey declares for NBA Draft

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WNDU) - Purdue men’s basketball star and local product Jaden Ivey will enter his name into the NBA Draft.

The sophomore guard averaged over 17 points per game this season for the Boilermakers. He was named to The Associated Press All-America second team.

Ivey, who played at Marian before ending his high school career at La Lumiere, is regarded as one of the top prospects in the draft and is expected to be a lottery pick.

With Ivey and Notre Dame’s Blake Wesley having declared for the draft, it could mark the first time ever that two players from the 574 get drafted in the first round.

