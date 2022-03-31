Advertisement

South Bend native Blake Wesley declaring for NBA Draft

By Matt Loch
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame freshman guard and local product Blake Wesley has entered his name into the NBA Draft.

The Riley High School alumnus made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

Wesley led the Irish in scoring this season, averaging over 14 points per game. He shot 40 percent from the field, 30 percent from three, and 66 percent from the free throw line.

Some mock drafts have Wesley going mid-to-late first round. He is not expected to withdraw his name before the June 1 deadline.

Meanwhile, head coach Mike Brey told the “Mully and Haugh” radio show in Chicago on Wednesday that he expects senior forward Nate Laszewski to also test the NBA Draft process. He’ll have until June 1 to decide if he wants to come back for another season.

