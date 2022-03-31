South Bend Cubs revive ‘Los Cabritos Maldichos’ for ‘22 Copa series

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Thursday, the South Bend Cubs unveiled the new logo for this season’s Copa de la Diversión series -- an initiative across dozens of minor league teams aimed at highlighting Hispanic culture.

For five, pre-scheduled games this season, the South Bend Cubs will be known as Los Cabritos Maldichos -- or, “The Cursed Goats.” The moniker refers to the 71-year so-called Curse of the Billy Goat, the latter portion of the Chicago Cubs’ 108-year World Series drought.

““On those five days we’re going to have some of the folklore dancers are going to be there,” says Joe Hart, president of the South Bend Cubs. “We’re going to do some stuff in Spanish. We’re going to have music. We’re going to change up some of our food options for those days as well.”

The team also announced an increased partnership with La Casa de Amistad, a local not-for-profit youth and community center in South Bend.

“It wasn’t just about having a name that was in Spanish,” says Juan Constantino, executive director at La Casa De Amistad. “It was about fully embracing the community.”

Below is the current schedule for this season’s Copa games at Four Winds Field:

- April 23rd vs. Beloit Sky Carp

- May 15th vs. Fort Wayne Tin Caps

- June 25th vs. Peoria Chiefs

- July 24th vs. Quad Cities River Bandits

- September 3 vs. Lansing Lugnuts

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.