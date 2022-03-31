SBPD hosts awards ceremony for officers

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department held their awards ceremony at the Howard Park Event Center.

Several officers and civilian employees were recognized for their accomplishments and contributions over the past year.

“I think it’s an excellent event because it recognizes officers who went above and beyond the call of duty and it’s a great thing to kind of get the community together to come out and celebrate some of those achievements,” said South Bend Police Officer Austin Wiorek.

The awards tonight include lifesaving award recipients and the police officer of the year award, which went to Sergeant Maranda Baker.

