REAL Services gears up for 26th annual Age of Excellence luncheon

The event will take place on April 19th at the Century Center in South Bend.
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - REAL Services is gearing up for the 26th annual Age of Excellence luncheon.

16 News Now’s Terry McFadden will be the emcee, and the keynote speaker will be Anne Thompson from NBC News.

The annual luncheon honors caregivers in our community and raises funds for the programs at REAL Services.

“Everything from Meals on Wheels, to guardianship, to foster grandparent programs, care management, family development services,” said Madelyn Martinec, interim director of development. “So, all of those things are crucial to provide the support for people in need throughout the community and we serve 30,000 people each year.”

Tickets to Age of Excellence are $50, and sales end on Friday, April 1.

To purchase tickets, click here or contact events@realservices.org.

REAL Services is also in need of volunteers. To learn more or to apply to be a volunteer, click here.

