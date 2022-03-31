Potawatomi Zoo holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new giraffe exhibit, unveils new statue

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Opening day at the Potawatomi Zoo is Friday, but Thursday was a monumental day that officials say marks a turning point for the zoo.

Donors, along with elected and community leaders gathered to celebrate the zoo’s new giraffe exhibit.

The project is in its finishing stages. Adults gave the speeches, but children took care of the ribbon cutting duties.

Beforehand, the crowd moved inside to see the exhibit’s climate sensitive stars.

“Many years ago, we did a survey asking people, you know, what was the number one animal that people want to see in zoos,” says Josh Sisk, executive director of the Potawatomi Zoo. “It always came back to giraffes. People travel to other zoos in our region to see giraffes and we knew that that, one day, was going to be what changes the Potawatomi Zoo.

“So, we know that this is going to be a huge change for us,” he continued. “We’re going to go from that small community zoo that everyone remembers as a kid that was still great to this regional destination. This modern zoo with all the upgrades we’re making. This is definitely a changing point in the zoo’s history.”

All four of the zoo’s giraffes are males. Kellen is two years old. Max, Wyatt, and Seymour are five years old.

During the ribbon cutting, the zoo also unveiled a bronze statue of a mother giraffe with her baby that stands at the entrance to the new exhibit (watch video above).

The statue has been a year in the making. It stands 17-and-a-half feet tall and weighs about 2,500 pounds. It was installed Wednesday after traveling 13 hours on a flatbed truck from northern Oklahoma.

“There’s a lot of children that don’t have the opportunity to get close to animals,” Jocelyn Russell, the artist who made the sculpture. “And to be able to actually feel my interpretation, I guess, of a giraffe. And that’s fun for me because it’s something that’s going to be here forever, I hope. And taking photos of the kids this morning, it just brings it all together.”

Russell says it is the tallest statue she has created, but not the biggest. She’s sculpted a full-sized elephant in the past.

