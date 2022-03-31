Advertisement

Police searching for missing Three Rivers man

David Abrams
David Abrams(Three Rivers Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WNDU) - The Three Rivers Police Department is asking for your help as it searches for a missing 66-year-old man.

David Michael Abrams was last seen in the 200 block of E. Michigan Avenue in Three Rivers on Christmas Day. Police say Abrams is 5′6″ and weighs 125 pounds.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Three Rivers Police Department at 269-278-1235 or St. Joseph County (Michigan) Dispatch at 269-467-4195.

