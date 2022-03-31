Advertisement

Officials propose seasonal paid parking to help solve St. Joseph parking problem

By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - For residents Ann and Wayne Weberg, finding a spot to park has always been a problem in downtown St. Joseph.

“It’s crazy busy, there are tourists all over. It’s great but there is very few parking spots,” Ann Wayne says.

Especially in the summer, just ask resident Lisa Palenca.

“Especially in the summer, especially after Memorial Day, it gets packed,” Palenca says.

Which is why city commissioners and the Downtown Development Authority are working together to try and free up some spaces. One idea being considered is seasonal paid parking.

“I’m very much against it. It put a bad taste, bad taste in the local community that’s lived here for years. The local people want to come down here and shop and just to go with the two hour (parking) and you have to move. It’s just doesn’t work,” Weberg says.

For Lesley Pastrick who lives nearby, paid parking isn’t a problem.

“I’m fortunate that I think I would just walk or bike down more. I live really close,” Pastrick says.

While many locals oppose the idea of seasonal paid parking, it isn’t the only option on the table. Cornerstone alliance, a local development company, is proposing a project that would bring a new parking garage, and more one way streets that could add up to 200 additional spaces.

“There is only so much room. They either have to come up with some of these areas that are underdeveloped in town, turn them into parking or...I don’t know,” Wayne Weberg says.

If a proposal for paid seasonal parking is approved, city officials says funds collected from parking will be used to help beautify and make improvements to the downtown area.

