Notre Dame softball picks up 4-1 win over Central Michigan

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame softball team picked up its 25th win of the season after defeating Central Michigan 4-1 on Wednesday at Melissa Cook Stadium.

Payton Tidd earned the win after taking over the circle in the top of the fourth inning. She didn’t give up any hits or allow any baserunners over four innings.

Notre Dame is now 25-6 on the season. The Irish are back in action this weekend for a three-game home series against Georgia Tech.

