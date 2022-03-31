North Judson Police Dept. adds Tesla to its fleet of vehicles

NORTH JUDSON, Ind. (WNDU) - The newest vehicle in the North Judson Police Department’s fleet has arrived.

According to our reporting partners at WKVI, the department recently purchased a Tesla. When it’s fully charged, it can go about 360 miles.

City officials say the cost of the Tesla is comparable to the cost of a Ford Explorer police SUV.

The department is just waiting on the light package and other equipment to be installed before it hits the road.

