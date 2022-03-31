North Judson Police Dept. adds Tesla to its fleet of vehicles
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORTH JUDSON, Ind. (WNDU) - The newest vehicle in the North Judson Police Department’s fleet has arrived.
According to our reporting partners at WKVI, the department recently purchased a Tesla. When it’s fully charged, it can go about 360 miles.
City officials say the cost of the Tesla is comparable to the cost of a Ford Explorer police SUV.
The department is just waiting on the light package and other equipment to be installed before it hits the road.
