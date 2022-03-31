Advertisement

New code enforcement program begins Friday in St. Joseph County

By Mark Peterson
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The term spring cleaning takes on new meaning this year in St. Joseph County.

Starting Friday, April 1, the county’s first-ever code enforcement program will take effect, holding residents to a higher standard.

Two inspectors have already been hired.  They’ll start by dealing with a backlog of more than 200 complaints for things like overgrown vegetation or excessive trash. The most common complaint levelled thus far has to do with abandoned vehicles.

“That means one that’s in parts, you know. One that’s missing major functions, either the components, whether it be the engine or even wheels, you have something on blocks, it’s not operable, you can’t get in it, start it and drive down the road without any wheels on it,” explained Code Enforcement Inspector Steve Szaday.

The new code enforcement department will be driven by citizen complaints exclusively, according to Abby Wiles, with St. Joseph County’s Division of Planning and Zoning. “We are operating the program on a complaint driven basis only. We don’t have the capacity to, for Steve and Savanah to be out driving around looking for complaints and that’s not the intent of the program.”

The St. Joseph County Council passed the program unanimously. “At the of the day, it’s a quality-of-life issue for St. Joseph County,” said Council President Raphael Morton. “And this has been long overdue.”

For more information on the program and how to file a complaint see: Code Enforcement | St. Joseph County, IN (sjcindiana.com)

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Tuesday, police chased a stolen car in the city's northeast side that resulted in 3 people...
High-speed chase through Eddy St. Commons ends in 3 arrests
A 74-year-old homeowner, who identified himself as "Lurch," told police he shot a 16-year-old...
74-year-old shoots teen during home invasion, police say
Police are looking for a light brown or pewter colored Chevrolet Trax or Buick Encore.
UPDATE: Different vehicle of interest identified in deadly Niles Twp. hit-and-run
2,500 veterans are being reassigned to the St. Joseph County VA Clinic.
Goshen VA Clinic closes Thursday
FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, file photo, Bruce Willis attends the "Motherless...
Bruce Willis, diagnosed with aphasia, steps away from acting

Latest News

During Thursday's ceremony, the "Veteran's Honor Guard" retired the flag, played military...
Goshen VA closing ceremony
The Confess Project is in action right now in Elkhart working with barbers and beauticians to...
The Confess Project calling all barbers and beauticians to address mental health
A woman who has fostered nearly 50 children in the last 17 years is getting a home through...
Home dedication for Vogel family
Royer is suing 9 Elkhart police officers and a prosecutor who he says railroaded him into...
Exonerated Elkhart man sues police officers, prosecutor
The Perfect Touch Barbershop is taking on mental health awareness by talking about suicide and...
The Confess Project comes to Michiana