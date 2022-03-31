New code enforcement program begins Friday in St. Joseph County

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The term spring cleaning takes on new meaning this year in St. Joseph County.

Starting Friday, April 1, the county’s first-ever code enforcement program will take effect, holding residents to a higher standard.

Two inspectors have already been hired. They’ll start by dealing with a backlog of more than 200 complaints for things like overgrown vegetation or excessive trash. The most common complaint levelled thus far has to do with abandoned vehicles.

“That means one that’s in parts, you know. One that’s missing major functions, either the components, whether it be the engine or even wheels, you have something on blocks, it’s not operable, you can’t get in it, start it and drive down the road without any wheels on it,” explained Code Enforcement Inspector Steve Szaday.

The new code enforcement department will be driven by citizen complaints exclusively, according to Abby Wiles, with St. Joseph County’s Division of Planning and Zoning. “We are operating the program on a complaint driven basis only. We don’t have the capacity to, for Steve and Savanah to be out driving around looking for complaints and that’s not the intent of the program.”

The St. Joseph County Council passed the program unanimously. “At the of the day, it’s a quality-of-life issue for St. Joseph County,” said Council President Raphael Morton. “And this has been long overdue.”

For more information on the program and how to file a complaint see: Code Enforcement | St. Joseph County, IN (sjcindiana.com)

