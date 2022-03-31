Advertisement

ND Women’s Hoops: Maya Dodson declaring for WNBA Draft

By Matt Loch
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 12:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame forward Maya Dodson’s name was included in a list from the WNBA of 88 players who have filed for inclusion for the draft.

The transfer from Stanford was petitioning the NCAA for another year of eligibility, but her stock is on the rise. It appears she will forego an extra year of eligibility, regardless of the NCAA’s decision.

Dodson started in all 33 games for the Irish this season. She was second on the team in scoring, averaging over 12 points per game. She also led the team in rebounds.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Tuesday, police chased a stolen car in the city's northeast side that resulted in 3 people...
High-speed chase through Eddy St. Commons ends in 3 arrests
A 74-year-old homeowner, who identified himself as "Lurch," told police he shot a 16-year-old...
74-year-old shoots teen during home invasion, police say
FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, file photo, Bruce Willis attends the "Motherless...
Bruce Willis, diagnosed with aphasia, steps away from acting
Allen was convicted by a jury for Sale of Fentanyl and Trafficking Fentanyl.
Mississippi man sentenced to 124 years after selling fentanyl to 24-year-old, resulting in his death
Police are looking for a light brown or pewter colored Chevrolet Trax or Buick Encore.
UPDATE: Different vehicle of interest identified in deadly Niles Twp. hit-and-run

Latest News

Notre Dame Softball
Notre Dame softball picks up 4-1 win over Central Michigan
New running backs coach Deland McCullough talked to the media about his relationship with...
ND Football: New coaches becoming accustomed to players, other coaches amid spring practices
ND Women’s Hoops: Brunelle, Peoples, Prohaska enter transfer portal
Notre Dame's Blake Wesley (0) drives downcourt during an NCAA college basketball game against...
South Bend native Blake Wesley declaring for NBA Draft