ND Women’s Hoops: Maya Dodson declaring for WNBA Draft

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame forward Maya Dodson’s name was included in a list from the WNBA of 88 players who have filed for inclusion for the draft.

.@WNBA announced today the initial list of 88 players from colleges and universities who have formally filed for inclusion as candidates for the 2022 WNBA Draft ⬇️#WNBA | #WNBATwitter pic.twitter.com/EntGd0sP4p — Khristina Williams (@Khristina) March 29, 2022

The transfer from Stanford was petitioning the NCAA for another year of eligibility, but her stock is on the rise. It appears she will forego an extra year of eligibility, regardless of the NCAA’s decision.

Dodson started in all 33 games for the Irish this season. She was second on the team in scoring, averaging over 12 points per game. She also led the team in rebounds.

