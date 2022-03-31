Advertisement

ND Women’s Hoops: Brunelle, Peoples, Prohaska enter transfer portal

By Matt Loch
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 12:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Three Notre Dame women’s basketball players entered the transfer portal on Wednesday.

Junior forward Sam Brunelle, junior guard Anaya Peoples, and senior guard Abby Prohaska all made their announcements on Twitter on Wednesday.

Brunelle, who was Notre Dame’s leader off the bench, will have two years of eligibility remaining. She appeared in 32 games for the Irish this season, all off the bench.

Peoples appeared in 32 games—starting 17 of them. She averaged nearly three points per game and played a big part in Notre Dame’s upset against NC State in the regular season.

Prohaska played in 20 games this season but was never part of the starting five. She averaged just over three points per game.

