Advertisement

ND Football: New coaches becoming accustomed to players, other coaches amid spring practices

By Matt Loch
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 12:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Spring practices continue for the Notre Dame football team, as new players and new coaches are beginning to get comfortable with each other.

First-year head coach Marcus Freeman’s new coaching staff is also trying to get used to one another.

New running backs coach Deland McCullough talked to the media about his relationship with offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and his first impressions of him as a coach. So far, it seems like he’s impressed.

“One thing that’s very clear to me is that Tommy Rees knows quarterback play at a very high level and knows a system that he wants to see here and how we can thrive,” McCullough says. “The thing that I’ve been impressed with as well is just how he’s continuing to grow in his position.

“He’s open to ideas,” McCullough continued. “I send him some things like ‘Hey, check this out’ or ‘Check that out.’ And he said ‘Hey, let’s do it. Let’s put it out there.’ So, as any coach, you want to continue to grow. You’ve never got all the answers. I know I don’t. I’ve learned a whole lot of things here, too. But Coach Rees, man. That’s a good dude. I like him.”

The spring practice season will continue all the way up to the Blue-Gold Game on April 23.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Tuesday, police chased a stolen car in the city's northeast side that resulted in 3 people...
High-speed chase through Eddy St. Commons ends in 3 arrests
A 74-year-old homeowner, who identified himself as "Lurch," told police he shot a 16-year-old...
74-year-old shoots teen during home invasion, police say
FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, file photo, Bruce Willis attends the "Motherless...
Bruce Willis, diagnosed with aphasia, steps away from acting
Allen was convicted by a jury for Sale of Fentanyl and Trafficking Fentanyl.
Mississippi man sentenced to 124 years after selling fentanyl to 24-year-old, resulting in his death
Police are looking for a light brown or pewter colored Chevrolet Trax or Buick Encore.
UPDATE: Different vehicle of interest identified in deadly Niles Twp. hit-and-run

Latest News

Notre Dame Softball
Notre Dame softball picks up 4-1 win over Central Michigan
ND Women’s Hoops: Brunelle, Peoples, Prohaska enter transfer portal
The transfer from Stanford was petitioning the NCAA for another year of eligibility, but her...
ND Women’s Hoops: Maya Dodson declaring for WNBA Draft
Notre Dame's Blake Wesley (0) drives downcourt during an NCAA college basketball game against...
South Bend native Blake Wesley declaring for NBA Draft