ND Football: New coaches becoming accustomed to players, other coaches amid spring practices

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Spring practices continue for the Notre Dame football team, as new players and new coaches are beginning to get comfortable with each other.

First-year head coach Marcus Freeman’s new coaching staff is also trying to get used to one another.

New running backs coach Deland McCullough talked to the media about his relationship with offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and his first impressions of him as a coach. So far, it seems like he’s impressed.

“One thing that’s very clear to me is that Tommy Rees knows quarterback play at a very high level and knows a system that he wants to see here and how we can thrive,” McCullough says. “The thing that I’ve been impressed with as well is just how he’s continuing to grow in his position.

“He’s open to ideas,” McCullough continued. “I send him some things like ‘Hey, check this out’ or ‘Check that out.’ And he said ‘Hey, let’s do it. Let’s put it out there.’ So, as any coach, you want to continue to grow. You’ve never got all the answers. I know I don’t. I’ve learned a whole lot of things here, too. But Coach Rees, man. That’s a good dude. I like him.”

The spring practice season will continue all the way up to the Blue-Gold Game on April 23.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.