Advertisement

Ivermectin does not prevent COVID-19 hospitalization, study finds

A recent study found that ivermectin does not reduce the risk of COVID hospitalizations.
A recent study found that ivermectin does not reduce the risk of COVID hospitalizations.(KWCH)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A recent study conducted in Brazil found that ivermectin, a medication used to treat certain parasitic infections, didn’t reduce the risk of hospitalization from COVID-19.

The study was published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine after researchers in Brazil studied more than 1,300 patients, half of which received ivermectin and the other half a placebo.

There were no significant differences between the ivermectin and placebo groups concerning viral clearance at day seven, according to the study. And there were no significant differences between the groups in the risk of hospitalization or clinical recovery.

Researchers wrote they did not find a significant or clinically lower risk of medical admission to a hospital or prolonged emergency department observation with ivermectin administered for three days than with the placebo.

Upon conclusion of the study, researchers found that ivermectin did not result in a lower incidence of medical admission to a hospital or prolonged emergency department observation for COVID among outpatients at high risk for serious illness.

Ivermectin has been the topic of several discussions and other trials throughout the pandemic regarding coronavirus treatment.

The Associated Press reported that Australian researchers published a study in June 2020 that found ivermectin inhibited the replication of SARS-CoV-2 in a laboratory setting. But that was not the same as testing the drug on humans or animals.

Following that Australian study, the FDA released a letter out of concern warning consumers not to self-medicate with ivermectin products intended for animals.

“If there is one thing we have learned in the pandemic is that we cannot jump the gun as far as determining or making assumptions about the effectiveness of potential agents,” said Dr. Nasia Safdar, medical director of infection prevention at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Hospital.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Tuesday, police chased a stolen car in the city's northeast side that resulted in 3 people...
High-speed chase through Eddy St. Commons ends in 3 arrests
A 74-year-old homeowner, who identified himself as "Lurch," told police he shot a 16-year-old...
74-year-old shoots teen during home invasion, police say
Police are looking for a light brown or pewter colored Chevrolet Trax or Buick Encore.
UPDATE: Different vehicle of interest identified in deadly Niles Twp. hit-and-run
2,500 veterans are being reassigned to the St. Joseph County VA Clinic.
Goshen VA Clinic closes Thursday
FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, file photo, Bruce Willis attends the "Motherless...
Bruce Willis, diagnosed with aphasia, steps away from acting

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen March 27.
Search intensifies for Florida mom missing since Sunday
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after a NATO summit and Group of...
Biden oil move aims to cut gas prices ‘fairly significantly’
FILE - An undated photo provided by the Department of Energy shows crude oil pipes at the Bryan...
EXPLAINER: What is the Strategic Petroleum Reserve?
It stands 17-and-a-half feet tall and weighs about 2,500 pounds.
Potawatomi Zoo unveils new statue