Food truck in Elkhart Co. ordered to shut down after operating without license

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A food truck was found to be operating without a license in Elkhart County.

In a press release sent to 16 News Now, the Elkhart County Health Department says the food truck named “Hay Huey” was ordered to stop all services.

The truck must also remain closed until it is in compliance with the health department.

