First Alert Forecast: Snowflakes Possible By Thursday Night

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THURSDAY: After rain overnight and a very mild evening, temperatures will fall through the morning. As you head out the door, temperatures will be in the middle to upper 40s for most of Michiana. Rain showers will continue to move through during the morning and it stays breezy. As the wind shift, temperatures continue to drop into the upper 30s by the afternoon. Some rain and snow showers could be possible in Michiana during the afternoon. Clouds remain all day. High of 43. Winds W 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: As we lose daylight temperatures continue to fall into the lower 30s overnight. Some lake enhanced snow showers are likely late this evening through early Friday morning. No accumulation is expected but flakes will fly. Some flurries could stick around into the morning as it turns cold. Low of 31. Winds NW 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: After a few flurries in the morning and a chilly start, clouds begin to clear into the late morning and early afternoon. Temperatures remain chilly even into the afternoon along with a breeze out of the north and west. Highs only in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees with sunshine during the afternoon and early evening. High of 39. Winds NW 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Some sunshine during the early morning before clouds roll back into Michiana. We have another system that will bring a shorter period of rain showers heading into the afternoon and evening. Most of the rain clears out overnight but some lingering showers are possible into early Sunday morning. High of 51. W 10-15 mph.

LONG RANGE: Sunday remains dry with some sunshine. Temperatures will slowly warm into next week heading to near 60 degrees. There will be more shower chances as we step into the first full week of April. Things remain unsettled which will keep farm fields very damp into the first half of April. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Wednesday, March 30th, 2022

Wednesday’s High: 64

Wednesday’s Low: 41

Precipitation: 0.74″

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.