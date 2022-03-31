Exonerated Elkhart man files lawsuit against prosecutor & nine police officers

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Nearly two years after being released from prison for a crime he did not commit, Andrew Royer, the Elkhart man exonerated of the murder of 94-year-old Helon Sailor, is suing police and the prosecutor who put him there.

The lawsuit includes the names of nine Elkhart Police Officers: Carlton Conway, Mark Daggy, Paul Converse, Peggy Snider, Todd Thayer, Michael Sigsbee, Joel Bourdon, Brett Coppins, Dennis Chapman. The lawsuit also includes Elkhart County Prosecutor Vicki Becker, the City of Elkhart, Elkhart County and the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office.

Documents say police and prosecutors were made aware that Royer “had a mind of child” because of a mental disability.

However, documents say that did not stop police from two days of mostly unrecorded interrogation that not only resulted in a coerced false confession, a false testimony from a witness in court, but also fabricated evidence tying Royer to the murder.

Despite no prior criminal record, and no physical evidence tying him to the murder, Royer spent 17 years in jail for a crime he would eventually be exonerated for in late July.

Something his representing attorney, Elliot Slosar, says is not an isolated incident in Elkhart County.

“While Andy’s wrongful conviction is a travesty of justice, it did not occur in isolation. Andy is the fifth Elkhart exoneree, a startling statistic for a community of this size. Andy’s case demonstrates a pattern of police misconduct in the halls of the Elkhart Police Department and the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office.”

Slosar adds, “Mr. Royer brings this lawsuit to get justice for the years lost and to hold those responsible for his wrongful conviction accountable for their egregious misconduct.”

Royer and his representing attorneys say the next step will be pushing the lawsuit towards a trial. Until then, stick with 16 News Now on air and online as this story develops.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.