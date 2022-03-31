The Confess Project calling all barbers and beauticians to address mental health

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) -A new initiative called the Confess Project is working to change the way Black communities address mental health, specifically suicide.

The Confess Project is in action right now in Elkhart working with barbers and beauticians to change the conversation around mental health.

In addition to the church, barbershops and salons are pillars in many Black communities.

It’s where folks can feel safe to let their guard down, be honest with themselves, and share their experience as a Black person living in America.

The Confess Project aims to fade in a bigger conversation about suicide and mental health.

“Just a touch off the top”

Conversations are effortless here at the Perfect Touch Barbershop.

“I would love to get us going to get some barbeques, or a basketball team going against some of the Mishawaka barbers,” said one of the barbers Ed Baker.

But talking about suicide is something that doesn’t come as naturally.

“In our community, to let your guard down--to be transparent is almost weak and vulnerable. We’ve been told not to do that,” Baker said.

The Confess Project is working to change the stigma that goes with talking about suicide.

“It’s about time because we’ve been needing to do that man. We got to start taking a stance and taking our community back in a positive way. Being in the Black barbershop business, you can reach certain areas that a lot of professional businesses can’t. Folks won’t go in their direction. You see more people who are able to get their information out of our area, and they trust you with that information because they don’t think it’s a gimmick,” said one of the barbers at Total Look Barbershop Anthony Hardin.

These barbers use their ears just as often as they use their clippers, but that’s not to say they’re a replacement for therapists.

However, they will receive additional training they’ll need when navigating talks that could include whether someone is thinking of taking their own life.

“What signs should I look for. And as you’re pausing while they’re walking out that door and in your head you’re kind of wondering, then what do you do. What do we do to be safe. To be safe rather than sorry,” said Elkhart Community Schools District Social Worker Mae Sims.

“If we see you greeting like ‘hey how you doing’, you say ‘hey man, what’s going on”? The first thing you do with a person is you show concern. If you show concern and respect, you’ll be surprised how they open up and let you know what’s going on with them. If it saves one or two of them, it’s done its job,” Hardin said.

The project is certainly bringing a lot of buzz to barbershops in Elkhart, but it’s really just getting off the ground right now.

Barbers at Total Look Barber Shop and Perfect Touch will be participating, but the list will continue to grow as the initiative expands throughout the next few months.

Businesses that are interested in joining the project can reach out to Mae Sims at 574-295-4854.

