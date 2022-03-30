Advertisement

Wednesday’s Child: Joshua’s happy world

By Tricia Sloma
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Foster children with special needs are often overlooked for adoption, but these kids also deserve a loving and caring home.

Joshua is 14-years-old, nonverbal and lives in his own world, so we enlisted some help from his care team to learn more about him.

“He likes to swing. Swim. He likes taking baths. He likes bouncing. And balls,” explained a member of his care team. “He likes soft squishy balls and sensory toys.”

Joshua is not a picky eater.

“He likes finger foods. So he likes chicken nuggets, french fries. He loves vegetables,” said the member of his care team.

Joshua needs a family to love and care for him. Foster kids like Joshua shouldn’t be forgotten.

“Because they have the most love to give. They want the love and they have the love to give out. And it’s fairly easy for them to get used to people,” said the member of his care team. “When he gets used to you, he’ll want the hugs. He wants to feel that love. He just has to know you’re going to be there.”

Families who adopt foster children with special needs are able to receive assistance from the state in the form of both financial and professional support.

Click here to learn more: Joshua - Indiana Adoption Program

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Tuesday, police chased a stolen car in the city's northeast side that resulted in 3 people...
High-speed chase through Eddy St. Commons ends in 3 arrests
Parole commissioners decided Frederick Woods, 70, no longer is a danger to the public after...
Man who kidnapped and buried a bus full of children alive in 1976 recommended for parole
Multiple members of a family died in a car crash in Fulton Co. Saturday.
Photographer captures family photos hours before deadly crash in Ohio
Joseph Hershberger and Sherry Thomas
Accused barn arsonists charged for allegedly burning Amish school
2022-2023 ‘Broadway In South Bend’ series announced

Latest News

2022-2023 ‘Broadway In South Bend’ series announced
This week's edition of Wednesday's Child brings us Eddie: an easy-going teen with a love of the...
Wednesday’s Child: Easy-going Eddie
The parade took place on Saturday.
St. Patrick’s Day parade in downtown South Bend
The tradition of having a St. Patrick's tent party in the parking lot at Villa Macri in Granger...
Villa Macri gearing up St. Paddy’s Day tent party on Saturday