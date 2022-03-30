Wednesday’s Child: Joshua’s happy world

(WNDU) - Foster children with special needs are often overlooked for adoption, but these kids also deserve a loving and caring home.

Joshua is 14-years-old, nonverbal and lives in his own world, so we enlisted some help from his care team to learn more about him.

“He likes to swing. Swim. He likes taking baths. He likes bouncing. And balls,” explained a member of his care team. “He likes soft squishy balls and sensory toys.”

Joshua is not a picky eater.

“He likes finger foods. So he likes chicken nuggets, french fries. He loves vegetables,” said the member of his care team.

Joshua needs a family to love and care for him. Foster kids like Joshua shouldn’t be forgotten.

“Because they have the most love to give. They want the love and they have the love to give out. And it’s fairly easy for them to get used to people,” said the member of his care team. “When he gets used to you, he’ll want the hugs. He wants to feel that love. He just has to know you’re going to be there.”

Families who adopt foster children with special needs are able to receive assistance from the state in the form of both financial and professional support.

Click here to learn more: Joshua - Indiana Adoption Program

