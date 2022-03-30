Advertisement

UPDATE: Different vehicle of interest identified in deadly Niles Twp. hit-and-run

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Police in Berrien County have identified a different vehicle of interest that may be associated with a deadly hit-and-run crash in Niles Township just over a month ago.

It happened on S. 3rd Street near Brooks Street around 4:45 a.m. on Feb. 20. Investigators said a passerby called dispatch after finding 41-year-old Monica Clubb badly injured in the road. She died later at the hospital. Police say the vehicle left the scene.

After further review of several local business video surveillance footage, The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Team has identified a different vehicle of interest.

Originally, a dark-colored Jeep Compass was the vehicle of interest in this hit-and-run, but police ruled it out as being involved in it several days later.

Now, police are looking for a light brown or pewter colored Chevrolet Trax or Buick Encore.

Police are looking for a light brown or pewter colored Chevrolet Trax or Buick Encore.(Berrien County Sheriff's Office)
Police are looking for a light brown or pewter colored Chevrolet Trax or Buick Encore.(Berrien County Sheriff's Office)

If you have any information about the owner or occupant of this vehicle, you’re asked to contact the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 269-983-7111 extension 7224 or you can leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 1800-342-STOP (7867).

The Berrien County Sherriff’s Office also provided us with stock photographs of the suspected vehicle for further assistance.

Police are looking for a light brown or pewter colored Chevrolet Trax or Buick Encore.(Berrien County Sheriff's Office)
Police are looking for a light brown or pewter colored Chevrolet Trax or Buick Encore.(Berrien County Sheriff's Office)

