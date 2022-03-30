Advertisement

Teen charged in Grace ross murder case to remain in St. Joseph County Jail

By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The teen charged in the murder and molestation of 6-year-old Grace Ross appeared in court via video from the St. Joseph County Jail on Wednesday.

Anthony Hutchens, 15, is charged with two counts of murder and one count of child molesting following the death of Ross one year ago. He’s being tried as an adult.

The attorneys for Hutchens requested for him to be sent back to the Juvenile Justice Center for housing. However, a judge said ordering Hutchens back to the Juvenile Justice Center would be “a waste of time” considering the center refuses to take him.

The court is considering sending Hutchens to Allen County or the Department of Corrections if other housing options do not become available.

For now, Hutchens remains at the St. Joseph County Jail, where he awaits his next hearing on May 4.

