South Bend Police investigating after gunshot victim walks into hospital

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is in critical condition after a shooting in South Bend.

Police believe the shooting happened Tuesday night in the 1000 block of De Maude Avenue. Police say the victim, a male, walked into the hospital just before 11 p.m.

An investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Bend Police at (574) 235-9388 or report anonymously to Michiana Crime Stoppers at (574) 288-STOP.

