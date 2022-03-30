Highspeed chase through Eddy St. Commons ends in 3 arrests

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, the South Bend Police arrested 3 men after a high speed chase on the city’s northeast side.

South Bend Police tell us, at around 7 p.m., an officer tried to pull over a suspected stolen vehicle near Eddy Street Commons but the driver took off.

The Black Jeep sped west down Napoleon into Harter Heights, but the vehicle died when the driver turned north on Leeper.

Three men in the Jeep were arrested without incident.

Police say the trio faces a number of felony charges, including fleeing police and possession of a stolen vehicle.

