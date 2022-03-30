Notre Dame baseball picks up 11-2 win at home over Northern Illinois

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame baseball team braved the cold on Tuesday at Frank Eck Stadium and picked up win number 13 on the season, knocking off Northern Illinois 11-2.

After taking an early lead in the bottom of the first thanks to a Jared Miller solo home run, the Irish never looked back, scoring four more runs in the second inning and another five in the sixth.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame’s pitching staff held the Huskies to only two runs on three hits.

The Irish are now 13-5 on the season. The team is back in action this weekend in Tallahassee, Fla., for a three-game series against Florida State.

