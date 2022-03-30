ND Spring Football: Irish running backs could have big season

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - Despite a few injuries right now, the Notre Dame running back room has a chance to establish themselves as one of the top units in the country this fall.

They will likely benefit from the hiring of renowned offensive line coach Harry Hiestand, who is in his second stint at Notre Dame after coaching the Irish offensive line from 2012-2017.

Meanwhile, new running backs coach Deland McCullough is getting his first look at his room on the football field and has been impressed with what he’s seen so far.

“It’s been a welcome situation as far as these guys studying on their own,” McCullough says. “Just the intellect of the guys, the attention to detail, their hunger to be the best running back group in the nation. And that’s one of our goals as we go out here every day. Staying stagnant.

“Being average is not acceptable at this school,” he continued. “It’s not acceptable from the running backs that I coach, so these guys have embraced that.”

The spring practice season will continue all the way up to the Blue-Gold Game on April 23.

