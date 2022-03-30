Medical Moment: What is alopecia?

(WNDU) - A joke, a slap, and an unexpected spotlight is now shining on a common autoimmune disease.

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith revealed her diagnosis of alopecia in 2018 via Twitter.

The condition results in the loss of hair.

“It’s estimated that about 200,000 Americans are affected by alopecia areata every year,” said Dr. Alok Vij who is currently the director of the Dermatology Residency Program at the Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Vij says alopecia typically starts before the age of 30 but can also begin later. It starts with a small patch or clump of hair falling out.

“There are very few cases where your hair can actually turn white as a sign that there’s inflammation going on before you actually lose hair, but more commonly you just notice that your hair falls out in a small area,” Dr. Vij continued.

If you lose a clump of hair, it’s usually a sign to go see your doctor, as it could be alopecia or a sign of another illness.

“Autoimmune problems run together commonly, so we often will test for a vitamin D deficiency or thyroid levels to make sure we’re not missing something else,” Dr. Vij said.

There is no cure, and the treatments that are available vary based on the severity of the condition.

For mild alopecia topical steroids or medications may be used.

“There are a number of treatments we have available all designed to tease the immune system to work a little differently and stop attacking the hair follicle,” Dr. Vij said in regards to more severe cases.

The doctor says it’s also important to address the emotional toll the condition can take on patients who suffer from it.

